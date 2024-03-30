Dissolving GRA board won’t correct your errors - Prez Akufo-Addo scolded

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Former PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed, has rubbished the dissolution of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) board by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The board has been dissolved after the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, was relieved of his job earlier this week.



Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah has been asked to go home following the revelation that his contract has expired.



He has been replaced by Julie Essiam, 62, who, until now, was the Commissioner, Support Services Department at GRA.



Julie Essiam's contract has also expired since she attained retirement age two years ago.



Atik, reacting to this development during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' show, sought the difference that dissolving the board now is making with regard to what he termed an “illegality” on the part of the GRA Commissioner-General.



He blamed the president for being neglectful while Rev. Owusu-Amoah remained in office and overstayed his retirement by over 2 years.



To him, the dissolution serves no significant purpose, asking why the President waited this long to dismiss the GRA boss and why the board failed in their duty to ask the GRA boss to retire.



“What mischief are you going to cure by the dissolution?…The errors that have been committed, your dissolution will not correct those errors,” Atik responded.