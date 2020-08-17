Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

‘Disrespectful’ NDC only remembers Voltarians during elections – Sammi Awuku alleges

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) only remembers the Voltarians when an election is nearing.



He added that the party should have exhibited their love towards the people of the Volta region when they were in power rather than ‘fake’ it now.



“The NDC only remembers the Volta region in the election year” adding that “If you (NDC) love them (Volta Region) you should have done or shown that four years ago or eight years ago when you were in power.” To this end, it was unfair for the NDC to wait “till election before remembering your covenant with the Volta region.



He, therefore, urged the chiefs and all Voltarians not to succumb to NDC’s deceitful ways. NDC's behaviour, Sammi Awuku described as a sign of disrespect.



He said, “You (NDC) cannot pretend to love a woman (Volta Region) and remember her only in the night.” For him such attitude smacks of disrespect to the woman; in this case the Volta region.



Sammi Awuku made these declarations in Ho when he, together with the Director of Research and Elections of the party, Evans Nimako inaugurated the NPP’s Volta Regional Campaign Team Monday, August 17, 2020.



He patted the back of the NPP in the Volta region for standing tall amidst the intimidation and tribal bigotry they encountered during the just ended voter registration exercise.

