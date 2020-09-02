General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Disregard social media accounts in my name - Cynthia Morrison cautions general public

Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has cautioned members of the general public to disregard any social media accounts in her name. She said, she currently does not own any active social media account and described the various social media that have been in her name as fake.



According to the Gender Minister, who doubles as the MP for Gomoa East, her attention had been drawn to the criminal conduct of some unscrupulous individuals using her name and picture to defraud unsuspecting members of the general public through various dubious means.



“I wish to first of all state for the avoidance of doubt and without equivocation that I do not operate those social media not have I sanctioned anyone to do same on my behalf”, the Gender Minister stated in a statement she issued on September 1, 2020. She also disclosed that she has reported the matter to the relevant security agencies for the necessary actions.



