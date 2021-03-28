Disregard fraudulent petition to remove ECG Boss – Ghana Electrical Contractors Association

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA) Nana Addo Tetebo has described a petition against Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu; Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and purported to have emanated from GECA as fraudulent and mischievous.



According to him, all official letters from his outfit must be signed by authorized signatories on an official letterhead but it was otherwise in the said petition to the Minister of Energy. The general public must therefore treat it with the contempt it deserves.



“We have neither issued a statement nor sent a petition to the President requesting the removal of Kwame Agyeman-Budu. All letters from the GECA have letterheads but this one does not have one. This letter is clearly politically motivated by some unscrupulous guys,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show.



Nana Addo Tetebo added that, there are issues with respect to payments between the GECA and ECG but the MD has done everything possible to resolve it and therefore as an association, they have no cause to write a petition or demonstrate against the MD as of now. “Yes ECG and PDS are owing us, we have held several meetings with the ECG and there are far advanced plans on how payment is going to be made. So the petition is being sponsored by some faceless personalities who want the job of the MD.”



On Thursday 25th March 2021, a widely circulated petition addressed to the Minister of Energy cited delay in payment of contractor fees amongst others as reasons for the removal of the MD of ECG. The said letter claimed to have been written by GECA was refuted by the President of GECA after he addressed all the issues stated in the letter and also stated categorically that there were clear plans instituted by the ECG to settle amounts due members.



