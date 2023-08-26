Display of ballots sparks confusion at voting centre in the Ashanti region

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

The Ashanti region voting center has been rocked with confusion following the display of ballots by Raphael Sarfo Patrick, the regional youth organizer of the NPP.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, the election process was delayed for a while as the electoral commission and the police tried to resolve the issue.



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had warned against displaying ballots after voting and such individuals will be dealt with ruthlessly by law.



The NPP Super Delegates Conference is still in session with collation underway at various centers across the country.



Background



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023 s currently underway.



The super delegate conference is intended to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries will be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



The top five candidates will battle for the main flagbearership position in November 2023.



