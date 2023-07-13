Dismissed MD of Earlbeam Co. Ltd charged for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

An Accra High Court has charged a dismissed Managing Director (MD) of Earlbeam Co. Ltd for stealing.



The MD has been accused of stealing £ 2,400.00 and GH¢ 60, 000 respectively from his former employer.



According to a Newspaper Report by the Chronicle dated July 13, 2023, the accused committed the crime as a retaliation for his dismissal by the company.



The accused whose name is given as Alfred Danso Darkwa, 39 years old was arraigned before the Accra High Court on two counts of stealing, but failed to appear in court on Monday, July 10, 2023.



The brief fact as presented to the court named Micheal Danso Darkwah an Operational Manager of the company as the complainant and Alfred Dankwa who is the former MD of the company but is now a Businessman and lives at Cantonments in Accra as the accused.



The company in the case; Earlbeam Company Limited is headquartered in Dzorwulu, Accra.



According to the brief, on June 9, 2023, the company, through its Board Chairman, wrote a letter to terminate the appointment of then Managing Director, Alfred Danso Darkwa. However, the accused objected to his appointment being terminated and took the case to a civil court, where it is still pending.



Despite the ongoing court case, on June 14, 2023, the accused went to the company and forcefully collected cash in the sum of £ 2,400 from one of the clients through its accountant. Similarly, on June 20, 2023, the accused again went to a restaurant owned by the company, changed the Point of Sale (POS) system, and used the new system to receive GH¢60,00 from clients of the company.



A report was made to the police and the accused was apprehended. The accused, Alfred, admitted to collecting the stated amount from the company. However, he said they were monies owed to him by the company.



The police after investigation, charged him with the offences accordingly.



The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah issued a bench warrant for the re-arrest of the accused and adjourned the case to July 31, 2023.



