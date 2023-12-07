Dismissed Circuit Court judge sues Chief Justice, Judicial Council

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, the Circuit Court judge for Jasikan recently dismissed for alleged misconduct, has sued the Judicial Service and the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, challenging his removal from office.



Asiedu, dismissed in November 2023, is on record to have said the allegations against him were products of the petitioner's imagination, but now is seeking a court declaration against his dismissal.



Among the reliefs sought by the former judge in court papers sighted by GhanaWeb are: "A declaration that the removal of the Applicant from office as a Circuit Court judge, as contained in the letter signed by the 2nd Respondent dated 13th November 2023, is unlawful."



He further seeks a declaration asserting that both the Disciplinary Committee and the Judicial Council exceeded their authority when making a finding of malicious prosecution against him. Asiedu contends that these findings are glaring errors of law on the face of the record and should be annulled through the supervisory powers of the Court.



The dismissal of Asiedu was initiated by a petition from Singari Diana Sadia, dated January 16, which accused the judge of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety. The petition was subsequently forwarded to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service, which investigated and recommended the judge's dismissal.



In response to the outcome of the investigation, the Chief Justice issued a letter instructing Asiedu to surrender all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.



