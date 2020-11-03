General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Dismissal of PPA boss a plus in fight against Corruption - Vitus Azeem

Former Director for Ghana Integrity Initiative, Vitus Azeem

Former Director for Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem, says the dismissal of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss, Agyenim Boateng Adjei, is a positive development in Ghana’s fight against corruption.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Mr Adjei following the findings by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



PPA boss Agyenim Boateng Adjei was suspended in August 2019 following series of allegations levelled against him in an investigative piece titled “contracts for sale” by ace Journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni.



The allegations which involved a conflict of interest and acts of corruption were referred to CHRAJ and the Special Prosecutor respectively.



A statement signed by the Communications Director at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Friday 30th October explained that the president’s decision follows findings in the CHRAJ report, which concluded that the PPA boss was found guilty of conflict of interest in a procurement deal



Reacting to the development on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekuorba Gyasi, Former Director for Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem, explained that the Akufo-Addo government has always professed its commitment to the rule of law and that this case of corruption was a test case for the NPP.



Vitus Azeem lauded the President for acting promptly in the recommendations of CHRAJ.



"This is a very positive development. This government has been talking about being committed to the rule of law and so it's better late than never. We need to commend the President for acting promptly to the recommendations of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)," he added.





