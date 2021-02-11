Regional News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Disinfection of Police facilities helps to curb spread of coronavirus - DCOP Bediako

DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Savannah Regional Police Commander

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Enoch Adutwum Bediako, has underscored that disinfection is one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 protocols that helps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



He explained that regularly disinfecting of touchable surfaces and workspaces help to get rid of COVID tendencies and other infectious viruses.



Thus, he commended the police service for engaging Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) to disinfect all police facilities in the country again.



DCOP Adutwum made the assertion during the disinfection of his command by Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



He said, the police in the Savannah Region have continuously be educating the residents on the COVID-19 rules.



“Sometimes we go in our patrol vehicles and also we go to radio stations to educate the people,” he said.



“So far, we have succeeded in arresting about thirty (30) people who breached the COVID-19 protocols. We granted them bail after cautioning them,” he noted.



For his part, the Savannah Regional Zoomlion Manager, Kojo Njabore, indicated that a total of 15 police stations will benefit from the disinfection.

He also added that disinfection helps in curbing the spread of COVID-19.



It would be recalled that the police in May last year, launched a nationwide exercise at the Police Training School in Accra to fumigate and disinfect all 1,249 facilities of the service in the country.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh, who launched the exercise, said the health and safety of personnel of the service were paramount to ensuring security in the country. That exercise spanned one month.