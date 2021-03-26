Discussions on Rastafarian hair in schools is a ‘waste of precious time’ – Yankah

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Acquah Yankah, a former Minister of State and founder of African University College of Communication (AUCC) has questioned why Ghanaians “waste precious time” in discussing Rastafarian hair in schools.



According to him, the government’s attention can be engaged in deeper issues that are confronting the education sector rather than talking about hairs in schools which is not new in Ghana or Africa.



Yankah on his Facebook timeline wrote: “Rastafarian hair in schools? Why waste precious time overplaying the issue in Ghana or Africa? Is it anything new on the continent, or in the world?”



He continued, “Why don’t we just allow school boards to formulate policies for their schools depending on their own circumstances? There are deeper issues to engage government attention in education at this time. Priorities! Priorities! Priorities, please!”



Meanwhile, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has commended Achimota School for maintaining high education and moral standards and assured Ghanaians that a middle way was being sought with policy by the Ministry of Education to end the impasse.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament Thursday, March 25, following the refusal of Achimota School to admit Rastafarian students with dreadlocks, the Bosomtwe lawmaker said:



“Mr Speaker Achimota has been a beacon of hope for many young men and women. Achimota has been defined by its history of inclusion, Achimota is the school that travels around the length and breadth of Ghana recruiting students and they have a story to tell as to how Achimota changed them and made them leaders who have led this country and led their families, led their communities and have done a fantastic job in various professions.



“I can understand where everyone is coming from, in terms of the convictions that they have, for or against, the debate that we are talking about.



“But Mr Speaker, I can assure you that the Ghana Education Service within the shortest possible time is going to lay out specific guidelines for heads of schools as to how we proceed on this.”



He added, “Mr Speaker I can tell you that meetings have been had, others are ongoing, the ministry is facilitating to make sure that our students operate in an environment where they give off their best, not just to themselves but to this nation.”



