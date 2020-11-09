Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Disciplined Akufo-Addo has changed – Kennedy Agyapong laments

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong has observed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo he knows to be disciplined has changed since he became President.



According to him, he grew to love the President because of his discipline and love for the right thing to be done no matter what but that has changed since he took over as President in January 2017.



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com said while describing the leadership style he will use suppose he becomes President that “discipline, that’s why Nana Addo but even with that he has become so quiet and gentle since he became President”.



The maverick lawmaker said he would have been like the Rwandan President and will close some churches and ensure that there is discipline the country.



To him, most leaders in the country are afraid to lose elections or their positions hence overlook the very ills that do not make society better but for him, he will do that right thing by ensuring discipline because he does not care if he loses the election.



“I don’t care if I’m a one-term President. You’ll call me back because of the difference in four years…you’ll see the discipline. You take the bribe you’re out”, he stressed.



