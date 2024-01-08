Disciples: Watch the three part BBC documentary on 'The Cult of TB Joshua'

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British public broadcaster (BBC) has shown the widely-publicized investigative documentary on a powerful African pastor who subjected his members to horrifying human rights abuses.



The pastor in question turned out to be the late Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



BBC in the wee hours of January 8, 2024; released a three-part series each averaging 50 minutes of the film titled DISCIPLES: The Cult of TB Joshua.



There is a screening in Accra, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.



In the videos seen by GhanaWeb, some of Joshua's victims narrated extensively the horrifying experiences they went through.



Most spoke out of deep pain, while others sobbed, stating among others that they were under the pretext that they were, individually, the only ones Joshua was abusing, unaware that it involved many more others.



Some of the victims, close associates of Johsua spoke about his love for money, manipulation of his disciples and his confessed vow to retaliate for the excesses of colonialism.



There was also the part about how Joshua had become influential in political circles with flamboyant visits to presidents and similar visits to SCOAN by African leaders.



Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist.



He was the leader and founder of SCOAN, one of the continent's leading megachurches that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos. Bornn on June 12, 1963 in Ondo, Nigeria, Joshua died on June 5, 2021, at his base in Lagos, Nigeria.



Watch the three-part series below:















You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.