Disbandment of vigilante groups was a sham – Professor Kwasi Aning

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Kwasi Aning, the Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre has bemoaned the infiltration of National Security by persons believed to be members of pro-government vigilante groups.



It has come to light that the National Security establishment has been invaded by members of vigilante group who according to the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator DCOP Opare Addo undertake all kinds of operations.



DCOP Opare Addo in narrating his ordeal mentioned that some of the people who attacked him belonged to the supposedly disbanded Delta Force group.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview, Professor Kwasi Aning said that it is an indication that the conversation about disbanding the group was not backed by actions.



He noted that instead of being rendered powerless, the vigilante groups have rather been integrated into the National Security and accorded bestowed unto themselves powers of the state.



“What this means is that the optimistic, celebratory talk around the disbandment which the National Peace Council led is nothing but a sham”.



“What we are seeing and by specifically mentioning Delta Forces, it is showing you that those who are members of these powerful groups are a law unto themselves, in which the phraseology National Security is only used in an ad hoc manner and in an opportunistic manner to clothe themselves with that authority and power to be able to abuse people’s rights and to undermine the authority of the state,” he said.



He said that the actions of the group concerning the attack on DCOP Ofori is a “challenge of the authority of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”



He added, “this is dangerous and is getting out of hand” and must not be allowed to continue".



