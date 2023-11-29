Disaster strikes Dawhenya as irrigation dam overflows, leaving hundreds displaced

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Residents of Dawhenya, situated in the Ningo-Prampram constituency, are grappling with significant losses following the overflow of an irrigation dam in the area.



The incident, which occurred on Monday, November 27, 2023, has affected over 500 homes, prompting a mass evacuation as personal belongings and properties worth thousands of cedis were swept away or destroyed.



The overflowing water reached alarming levels, with some residents reporting that it reached the windows of their houses.



More than 100 individuals have been displaced, while others remain confined to their residences in the aftermath of the dam overflow.



The dam, crucial for supporting rice and vegetable cultivation in the region, is sourced from rainwater in the Aburi Mountains.



Expressing frustration, some residents explained that this is not the first time such an event has transpired.



In an interview with JoyNews, a victim named Mavis, shared a harrowing experience of how her child was nearly swept away by the water.



"The rain has carried all our belongings away, and the remaining ones are spoiled. My child was nearly carried away. Something must be done about it," she said.



Another affected resident explained the predicament, stating that, "We have no option than to be here. We bought the land during the dry season, so we didn’t know about the situation. Many were caught unaware."



Seeking assistance, the impacted individuals have initiated evacuations.



National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials, accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, and other authorities, have so far visited some of the affected communities.



In response to the crisis, Sam Nartey George, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, emphasized the urgency of conducting an investigation.



He expressed concern about how residents are suffering due to the alleged negligence of persons in authority.



"At the irrigation site, a scheme manager tells me it’s the former manager who gave out the land. The MCE says he doesn’t know anything about it, so who gave the permit? How can a scheme manager sell state land to a foreigner? This is unacceptable," he stated.



