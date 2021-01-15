Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Dilapidated school building affecting academic works at Kwasikrom

Staff and students of Kwasikrom Basic School in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have passionately appealed to government and non-governmental organizations for basic educational infrastructure.



Since the establishment of Kwasikrom Basic School in 1976, students have been sitting in muddy structures to learn.



Several teachers have been refusing postings to the area due to the poor nature of the classroom blocks and lack of other basic educational infrastructure.



Students have to go home whenever the rain falls.



This was disclosed to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku during, a visit to the school.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Assistant Headmaster of Kwasikrom Basic School, Richard Amponsah described the situation as unfortunate.



"For the Children, they are doing their best and the teachers are doing all that we can. Unfortunately, the buildings are not good; the structure of the school is not good. But yet still when we come, we do whatever we can do. It is because of the Children that we are here so we are doing our best. The children also do come to school, all the masters come but we are only suffering with our classrooms", he told our correspondent.



He lamented that "even a lot of teachers have been posted but when they come to see the situation of the school, then they go because the school has been here for a long time since 1976... There has not been any new structure. At times the teachers and the children have to go to the bush to cut sticks to do some patches. So we are appealing to the DCE, the MP, and any other organizations in the country to come to our aid to assist us".



It was revealed to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent that the school which is up to the Junior High School level, has only five teachers.



"The office is in a very horrible state because at times, people from the community come and break in and take something that they need from the School. Also, snakes have been attacking us here. Look at the structure, you can't even keep certain things which are so essential for the school here so at times you could see that some important things would be given to some of the teachers in the community to keep in their houses, so for the office, we need assistance", he stressed.



The Assistant Headmaster took the opportunity to disclose to the world that the school doesn't have bungalows for teachers and headmasters.



He, therefore, appealed to government to as a matter of urgency, construct bungalows for the teaching staff.



He said when school is officially re-opened, the school will face furniture challenges; adding that school children at the Primary level mostly sit on blocks.



"Students sit on blocks to study in the classrooms, so we are appealing to the government to come to our aid," he added.



Our Regional Correspondent observed that the community doesn't have a stable communication network and this is affecting teachers who use the communication network to research on the internet.





