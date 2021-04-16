Dilapidated classrooms: Students of Baika D/A Primary live in danger

Regional News of Friday, 16 April 2021

The lives of students of Baika in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region are under threat as they study in dilapidated classrooms.



The classrooms, which were ripped off by storm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, have become a death trap.



Speaking with the headmaster of Baika D/A Primary, Nyassogbor Bliss, he made it known that, the schools have initiated plans to secure the place as they waited on the Assembly and other benevolent individuals to come to their aid.



"We have duly informed the District Chief Executive and the office of the Member of Parliament. The MP visited us a day after the incident and has promised to help us renovate the place. As a school, we have also patched up the roofing to assist us meet for teaching and learning pending support from outside," he told GhanaWeb.



He further made it known that the office of the DCE has sent NADMO officials over for assessment.



"The DCE has sent NADMO officials over and they have also assessed the effect of the storm. We are, however, yet to hear from them," he said.



The storm, which ripped off Baika E.P Primary and JHS and the Baika D/A Primary and JHS, also rendered some individuals homeless.



The community has initiated steps in retrieving all the old roofing sheets to assist them to start working on renovating some of the buildings as they solicit help from others.