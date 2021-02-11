Did you amass this wealth in 4 years? – Social media users react to Eugene Arhin’s properties

General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021
Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency is about to experience divorce but that is certainly not the headache of majority of Ghanaians on social media.
Instead, it is the number of properties listed in the suit by his wife which has attracted the attention of Ghanaians and become a subject of interest.
Did he amass this wealth in a space of four years? Appears to be the question on the minds of Ghanaians who have been gobsmacked by the properties he owns.
Gloria Assan Arhin is praying the Accra High Court to grant her divorce request and also give her a number of properties.
The properties include a five-bedroom residential property (which was intended to be the matrimonial home of the parties) situate on a two plot of land lying at East Legon in Accra; a four-storey building comprising 16 separate flats/apartments situated on a parcel of land at Bubiashie in Accra which land was acquired from a family friend of Petitioner. AAn ongoing storey building comprising of 16 separate flats/apartments situate at Tuba-Weija in Accra.
These are but just three of the over twenty properties being sought after by the wife as part of the divorce.
Social media users have been questioning how he got those properties and also advising footsoldiers who do not enjoy direct benefits from politics to stop fighting people.
So Eugene Arhin owns all these properties. Only 4 years in power ? ????— The Bearded Mc ???????? ???? (@Oscarnuwati) February 11, 2021
Ghanaians when they realized Eugene Arhin owns all these properties just after 4 years in office: pic.twitter.com/JKY8cRQ8Gc— Freddie, The Creator????????? (@yrnrgee) February 11, 2021
Gloria Assan Arhin, wife of Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has filed for divorce at SC but my focus is the properties acquired by the respondent within the past 4 years. Very astounding, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/f7FL3vtjfP— Mickey Praman Kwarteng (@MPKwarteng_) February 10, 2021
I’m not interested in the marital issues. As for the properties de3 herrrrrrh. AU Village all Dey inside, a water front residential property in Ada, Storey building mu storey building with 16 apartments (3x) etc eeiii. Just 4yrs as a CD at the Presidency— Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) February 11, 2021
Eugene Arhin is a wicked man. Why will you do such a thing? pic.twitter.com/qQVGDYx9ky— Aga pe ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) February 10, 2021
Eugene Arhin has acquired these properties in just 4 years. You dey take 700gh a month to defend him ???????? https://t.co/fYu1YniJkF— Aga pe ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) February 10, 2021
If Eugene Arhin owns these properties then I’m sure Gabby owns like 3 small countries like Guinea Bissau, Somaliland and São Tomé— Tactical ???????? (@MKAgyemang) February 11, 2021
The wife just destroyed Eugene Arhin's political ambitions. Just like that. Hmm— Aga pe ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) February 11, 2021
Woke up to c that Eugene Arhin story herrrrh.... 4 years p3 wey he use acquire all these or what .... Eeeeiiii— Afransi Sub Zero ???????????? (@clementarthur21) February 11, 2021
Eugene Arhin acquired all those properties in 4 years?— Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) February 11, 2021
Footsoldiers after seeing Eugene Arhin’s assets pic.twitter.com/D6p5NLzk6J— Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) February 10, 2021
Just one of Eugene Arhin's many many houses littered across every corner of Accra. He must be getting paid a million dollars every month otherwise....???? pic.twitter.com/yPp8EA8MLc— Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatGTetteh) February 11, 2021
Eugene Arhin an 1886 marriage advice for you wai???? 3days to Val’s day then you do yawa ????????#osofogyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/zkAKZY7Sky— Adenta_Nana_Akuffo_Addo (@AddoAdenta) February 11, 2021