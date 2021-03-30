Develop a standard policy to address sexual harassment issues at work place - LAWA-Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

The chairperson of Leadership and Advocacy for Women in Africa (LAWA-Ghana) Sheila Y.N. Minkah-Premo has stated that a standard policy on sexual harassment must be drafted to address the issue from all angles of every sector of the country.



In an interview with GhanaWeb at the national dialogue on sexual harassment, Mrs Minka-Premo said the issue of sexual harassment is very key and must be deliberated on to ensure the safety of women in society.



“The best way we can address the issue of sexual harassment, particularly at the workplaces, is to have a policy, an all-embracing policy on sexual harassment and other forms of violence which will spell out what the problem is and various areas and come up with a proposal on how to address, this will guide the review of the existing laws,” she said.



The national dialogue on sexual harassment is an initiative by ActionAid Ghana to engage stakeholders on the possible measures to adopt to address the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace in both the informal and formal sectors.



Meanwhile, ActionAid Ghana is urging the general public to speak out on issues of sexual harassment and report any culprit since it is one of the ways to get rid of such persons in society.





The Country Director of ActionAid Suamaila Abdul Rahman made this call while addressing the forum in Accra.



However, statistics show that 67% of women and girls between the ages of 19-35years are sexually harassed and 18% under the age of 18 and 13% between the ages 36-45years also face sexual harassment.








