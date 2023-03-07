Details on Ashaiman military brutalisations - Area MP narrates

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has given details of what has happened in the Ashaiman community as military personnel invaded the area to brutalise residents over the alleged death of one of their own.



Accroding to Ernest Henry Norgbey, he received a call at 3am about the invasion of some military personnel who have been brutalising innocent citizens going about their daily activities.



He added that even though he has not gotten the exact reason for the invasion, information reaching him indicates the soldiers were retaliating following the killing of one military personnel in the area on Saturday dawn.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said;



“I was just in the house somewhere around 3:30am concerning some invasion of military personnel in the Official Town enclave of Ashaiman and according to the sources they were just brutalising the innocent citizens; people who are going about their daily duties, people who would want to go to work early morning. They were just brutalising them making sure they don’t come out from their homes, reasons best known to them. But what we are picking is as a reprisal attack on the innocent citizens as a result of the killing of one of their own on Saturday dawn.



The MP also said that he has however reached out to the deputy defense minister to calm the situation and he has assured him the men will be called back to the barracks.



“As we speak, we made frantic efforts to get the authorities involved to call the men back to the barracks and I have been able to speak to the deputy minister for defense who assured me that things will become calm very soon. I can see some signs of departure from the vicinity by these armed men.



“I am in the community as we speak, I live Ashaiman official town so I know what is happening,” he added.



Videos of the attacks on some residents in Ashaiman has gone viral on social media after military personnel stormed the area, and brutalised citizens.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising residents who were outside of their rooms during the early hours of the day.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Official town in Ashaiman during a heavy downpour.



Reports indicate that residents have been forced to stay in their rooms until there is calm.



Most streets in the area are very empty.



YNA/WA