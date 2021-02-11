General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Details of reliefs Eugene Arhin's wife is asking the Matrimonial Court to grant her

Eugene Arhin with his wife Gloria Assan Arhin

Gloria Assan Arhin, the wife of Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, has filed for divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court against her husband claiming Arhin abused her and among other things committed adultery, GhanaWeb can report.



The suit was filed on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



In the writ available to GhanaWeb, Gloria Arhin through her lawyers stated:



“The Respondent [Eugene Arhin] shortly after his appointment as the Director of Communications [at the Jubilee House] started behaving in very unusual ways towards the Petitioner [Gloria Assan Arhin] and the Children and continued on this path until the relationship between the parties deteriorated completely.



“The marriage between the parties has for the past about four (4) years suffered irreparable damage and setbacks and all efforts by the parties and their families at amicable resolution have all failed.”



Gloria Arhin further stated that Eugene Arhin has on several occasions unequivocally informed her that he is no longer interested in the marriage.



She said that he showed his disinterest by moving out of their matrimonial residence to some unknown residence.



She further averred, “That the Respondent has committed and keeps committing adultery, deserted the Petitioner and behaved unreasonably towards the Petitioner and by reason of the said treatment and conducts of the Respondent, the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation and all attempts aimed at resolving the challenges have proven futile,” adding that “the Respondent has committed and continues to commit adultery”.



“The Respondent has other women in his life with whom he has extramarital affairs including one Chantel Kudjawu [Getrude Gbajo] whom the Respondent continues to have extramarital affairs with.”



Eugene Arhin, the wife further states, “has been abusing” her “both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now”.



He has “repeatedly been comparing” her “with the other ladies in his life whenever there is a dispute or misunderstanding between them”.



Gloria Arhin claims that during the pendency of the marriage with Eugene Arhin, through their joint effort they acquired and developed some properties including:



1. A five-bedroom residential property (which was intended to be the matrimonial home of the parties) situate on a two plot of land lying at East Legon in Accra.



2. A four-storey building comprising 16 separate flats/apartments situated on a parcel of land at Bubiashie in Accra which land was acquired from a family friend of Petitioner.



3. An ongoing storey building comprising of 16 separate flats/apartments situate at Tuba-Weija in Accra.



4. A storey building comprising apartments erected on a parcel of land situate at Teshie in Accra.



5. A residential property situated at AU village at La in Accra.



6. A residential building situated at Senya Breku in the Central Region where the Respondent comes from.



7. A waterfront residential property/resort situated at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra region.



8. 3K barbering shop at Teshie.



For moveable properties, Gloria Arhin states that they have:



1. One Ford F150 vehicle



2. Toyota Avalon vehicle with registration number GR 7108-18



3. Toyota Lexus vehicle with registration number GE 4646-18



4. Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GE 7108-18



5. Hyundai Elantra vehicle with registration number GE 4646-19



Gloria Assan Arhin is among other things praying the Court for 10 reliefs:



1. That the said marriage be dissolved.



2. That the Petitioner be granted custody of the three children of the marriage, with visiting right to the Respondent.



3. That the five-bedroom residential house situated at East Legon be settled in favour of the Petitioner.



4. That eight of the apartments/flats in the building situated at Bubiashie (representing 50%) be settled in favour of the Petitioner.



5. That eight of the apartments/flats in the building situated at Tuba-Weija (representing 50%) be settled in favour of the Petitioner.



6. That vehicles with registration numbers GE 4646-18 and GE 7108-18 be settled in favour of the Petitioner.



7. The Petitioner be declared a joint owner in equal share with the Respondent in all the other properties acquired in the course of the marriage.



8. That the Respondent be ordered to pay the Petitioner the sum of two million cedis (GH¢2,000,000).



9. An order for the Respondent to maintain the children, pay the school fees and health bills of the children of the marriage.



10. That the Respondent be ordered to pay costs of and incidental to this suit.



Read below the full writ from Gloria Assan Arhin:







