General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Detailed account of how Mfantseman MP was murdered by armed robbers

Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by armed robbers

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has given a detailed account of how the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford was gruesomely murdered by armed robbers.



Ghanaians were awakened by the disturbing news of the death of the MP who was returning from a campaign trip in his constituency.



In an interview with Peace FM, Kwamena Duncan who said he was gutted by the news gave a comprehensive account of events leading to the cold-blooded murder of the lawmaker.



Duncan narrated that the MP was shot by the robbers on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim Road when returning from a campaign trip on Friday 9th October, 2020 around 1:00am.



He stated that the MP and his entourage on their return from the campaign realized that road blocks had been mounted and that robbery activities were ongoing.



The driver of the MP’s vehicle attempted to outwit the robbers by picking a different route. The robbers then opened fire on the MP's car with the driver being the primary target.



This resulted in the vehicle falling into a ditch which allowed the robbers to catch up with them and open more fire. The robbery, however, turned into full-blown murder after the MP disclosed his identity to the robbers.



The angry robbers accused the MP and politicians of being responsible for hardship in the constituency and killed him.



“He went for a house-to-house campaign at Dominadze and surrounding areas. When they were returning, they realized that robbers had blocked the road and were robbing people. The driver tried to use a different route and escape the robbery but the robbers opened fire on the driver. So they got the driver who lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch. The robbers then got there and opened fire on the vehicle”.



“The official statement from the police is that the robbers collected everything from them and the MP someway somehow disclosed his identity to the robbers and that infuriated them. The account is that they told him he is one of reasons the country is hard and shot him repeatedly.



Kwamena Duncan described the MP’s murder as sad and shocking.



“It’s quite unfortunate and sad and I will use this medium to send my message of commiserations to his family”, he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.