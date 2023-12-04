Despite the challenges, we’ve demonstrated only NPP can bring prosperity to Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 4 December 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted the achievements of his government, despite the economic challenges the country is currently facing.



According to Akufo-Addo, in spite of all the challenges in Ghana, the record of his government shows that it is only the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that can take Ghana to the promised land.



The president, who made these remarks in his congratulatory message to the winners in the party’s orphan constituency parliamentary primaries, and shared on social media on December 3, 2023, urged all the newly-elected parliamentary candidates to work with all of the party members in their constituencies to ensure that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, wins the 2024 presidential elections in the interest of Ghanaians.



“Despite the challenges confronting the nation, we have demonstrated, with our record in office, that we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country.



“So, I urge all winners to be magnanimous in their celebrations and work hard to bring onboard those who were not successful. Through this, we shall create a united, formidable front that, under the leadership of our new, worthy presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will enable us to go into the difficult 2024 elections with quiet confidence, and, with the help of Almighty God, Break the Eight, which is the fervent wish of all NPP members, and, indeed, of all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Akufo-Addo wrote in a post shared on social media,” he said.



He also said that the free and fair nature of the primaries, which was held in 111 of the party's 138 orphan constituencies, from December 2 to December 3, 2023, shows the democratic credentials of the NPP.



