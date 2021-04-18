Despite, Ofori Sarpong storm millionaire friend's house party in exotic cars

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Ghanaian business mogul and CEO of Dansafriy Company Limited (Manufacturers of Ghana vehicle number plate) had a house warming party to unveil his luxurious 6-bedroom house on Saturday, April 17, 2021.



The likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Abeiku Santana (M.C. for the day) and other members of the East Legon Executive fitness club were present at the residence of Double D as affectionately called by friends and colleagues to grace the event.



Fleet of luxurious and expensive cars were on display and the few people fortunate to have the feel of the multi million building during the tour in the mansion were in awe and amazed with the extravagance and classy furnishing of both the interior and exterior of the mansion.



Giving a brief speech of acknowledgement, the millionaire attributed his success in to God and hardwork and wholeheartedly appreciated his wife immensely for the support she has offered to him over the years.



Watch video below:



