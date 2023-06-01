Desperate NPP seeking for numbers in parliament to pass Agyapa Deal – Aku Gunn claims

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Deputy National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Ako Gunn is accusing the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) of desperation to swell up numbers of its lawmakers in parliament.



According to him, the move enables them to pass the controversial Agyapa Deal that has been thrown out by parliament.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NDC Executive disclosed that it is one of the reasons the NPP is determined to ensure it snatches the Assin Central seat.



“The only reason the NPP is so desperate to get a majority in Parliament is to pass the AGYAPA DEAL, the last promise left for the President’s family to own the natural resources of Ghana for a minimum of 25 years”, he disclosed.



Therefore, he appealed to Ghanaians and people concerned about developments in Assin North to contribute both in kind and cash to ensure that the seat is retained for the NDC.



“I entreat all lovers of our democracy to support Hon. Quayson and the NDC, both in cash and kind, to regain that seat. This support must be channeled through the proper party structure to ensure efficient deployment.



With the Kumawu by-election experience, we know the IMF cash will be up for spending in the Assin North Constituency.



That is why all well-meaning Ghanaians must stand up to be counted in this campaign.



Nana Addo has turned this nation upside down. It will take you and me to redirect the course of this nation. There can’t be any better time than this. This is a rescue mission. We must do this together – light a candle, and keep your hopes alive – because there are better days ahead”, he added.