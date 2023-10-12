Desist from unauthorised use of our uniforms and accoutrements during protest - GAF

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has raised concerns over the unauthorised use of military-styled uniforms and accessories by civilians during public protests.



It noted that despite repeated public education and warnings urging people to refrain from this practice, the situation persists.



In a statement signed by the Director for General Public Relations, Naval Captain, M A Larbi, the GAF said that the misuse of military attire does not only have the potential to mislead the public into thinking these individuals are soldiers, but also risks tarnishing the image of the force.



“During the recent demonstrations in Accra by Democracy Hub and other groups, it was observed that some protesters and persons purported to be providing private security to some dignitaries were dressed in military pattern camouflage uniforms and other accoutrements.



“The probability for these individuals being wrongly perceived to be GAF personnel has the propensity of drawing the image of GAF into disrepute,” part of the statement stated.



According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the unauthorised actions by these civilians are in direct violation of the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967 which bars the public from imitating their identities.



It also emphasised that aside from the legal consequences of wearing military uniforms, some individuals with malicious intent exploit them to impersonate military personnel to deceive unsuspecting members of the public and commit crimes.



“Conversely, these unauthorised acts are in contravention of the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967, which is still in force. This Decree in part states that; “no person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, or accoutrements or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana.



“It is worth mentioning that besides the illegality of the use of the uniforms, accoutrement and equipment by these protesters, others with criminal motives use them to impersonate and outwit unsuspecting members of the public in order to perpetuate crime,” the statement continued.



Recognising the implications of these acts, the GAF has vowed not to tolerate these activities any longer, adding that it will arrest culprits to face the full rigours of the law.



It is, therefore, calling on the public to cooperate in clamping down on the use of military uniforms and accessories during future protests.



“Noting that these acts create a sense of insecurity in the country and tarnish the image of the military, GAF would not allow this situation to persist and will henceforth effect the arrests of culprits to face the full rigours of the law.



“GAF therefore seeks the cooperation of the general public to curb the use of military uniforms and accoutrements, especially during future protests. Those who continue to violate this law would be arrested,” the concluding part of the statement added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



