Desist from 'attacking' the grey hair of the elderly - NPP MP to Johnnie Hughes

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament has offered a piece of advice to Johnnie Hughes, a journalist with the Media General Group.



The MP is concerned about the journalist's tweet of February 8 that sought to ridicule the ages of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and one-time senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



Hughes posted a photo of the two men with the caption: "President Akufo Addo aged 78, with his Senior Advisor aged 82. 78 - 82 sure banker!"



Reacting to the post via a quoted tweet dated February 9, Annoh-Dompreh said: "My brother Johnnie, you are a good media person; intelligent & critical on issues. You may criticise government policies and decisions but learn to restrain yourself from 'attacking' the grey hair of the elderly. It does create a distasteful image about you. Withdraw this!.."



The advice had elicited varied reactions with people in support of and against it arguing their point. The journalist had yet to comment and or take action on the advice at the time of filing this report.



