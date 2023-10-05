Describing demonstrators as hooligans can put Addison, deputies at targeted risk of attack - Security policy expert

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Anthony Acquaye, a Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, has raised concerns about the security implications of recent comments made by the governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



This comes after the Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, described the organisers of the #OccupyBoG Protest as hooligans who could have explored other legitimate channels to call for his resignation.



The Security Policy Expert, Anthony Acquaye in a statement cautioned that such comments from a figure in a security-sensitive position like the governor's could put him, his two deputies, and the staff of the Central Bank at an elevated risk of being targeted for attack.



“I say unequivocally that, if truly this remark which largely described the demonstrators as ‘Hooligans’ being attributed to Governor, Dr Ernest Addison is authentic, then he, Addison is putting himself, his two deputies, including the staff of the Central Bank into high targeted risk of public attack,” part of the statement read.





Acquaye pointed out that the decision by the governor or his deputies to remain absent when the demonstrators attempted to present their petition could be seen as a prudent measure to avoid escalating tensions and potential civil unrest.



However, the characterisation of the protesters as hooligans considering these events raises concerns about the safety and security of all individuals associated with the Bank of Ghana.



“Having credited the decision by the Governor and his two deputies on AWOL in connection to receive the demonstrators' petition as wise to avoid incurring the anger of the protesters for the sake of their safety and security, at that moment when tempers were very high and could have triggered civil unrest, as the protesters seem to have been more than the Police on the ground to safeguard them.



“It is totally security and safety unwise for such comment to come from an element of security zone, targeted as critical risk of attack. Let me state on record that, for any security risk assessment to determine and establish a place, an edifice or an establishment as a security zone, all elements within and around the place or in the establishment are targeted risks of attack, and therefore need to be protected. So, what it means is that, declaring Bank of Ghana as a security zone, makes all its staff, its information and assets to be secured for protection since they are all targeted risks of attack,” he stressed in the statement.



Acquaye further explained that the level of risk an individual or element faces within a security zone depends on their perceived involvement in the issue that necessitated the security zone declaration.



He urged Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies to recognize the elevated risk levels they now face and to refrain from making provocative statements that could increase the risk of attack, not only for themselves but also for their family members.



“Even though, a security zone can be temporary or permanent, every element within or around that has been secured as part of the security zone has its own targeted risk level of attack depending on how integral that element is seen to be involved in the issue at hand that had called for the security zone declaration.



“The Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies, must know and understand that they are all under high level of targeted risks of public attack and must refrain from such provoking utterances that can increase their risk levels of attack, including their family members by the public and further make the 24/7 high security close protection provided by security architecture too difficult and dangerous for their close protection team,” the concluding part of the statement read.



