Deputy finance minister John Kumah is dead

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Kumah, a deputy Minister of Finance, has reportedly died.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, a source close to the family confirmed the demise of the Deputy Finance Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region.



Even though the cause of the deputy minister’s death has not been confirmed, sources indicate that he was sick.



John Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.



TWI NEWS



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.