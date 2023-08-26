Deputy National Women Organiser for NPP advises Ghanaians to disregard NDC's alleged propaganda

Regional News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: Saaqa Algore, Contributor

Hajia Safia Mohammed, the Deputy National Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly cautioned Ghanaians against heeding what she labeled as 'cheap propaganda' from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The outspoken political figure made these remarks during her appearance on the popular political morning show 'Anopa Nkommo' hosted by Agyaba Kwaku on Accra's Kingdom 107.7 FM.



Addressing listeners and sharing her perspective on the demonstration by the minority in parliament and the NDC aims to voice their concern about what they described as mismanagement of financial resources resulting in economic implications as well as pushing for the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Hajia Safia Mohammed pulled no punches in criticizing the rival NDC’s stands on the matter.



She stated, "It is quite evident that the only message the NDC seems to convey is cheap propaganda. I implore fellow Ghanaians not to lend an ear to their misleading narratives".



She said the NDC and the minority in parliament have lost their relevance in the political space of Ghana thereby wanting to ride on trivialities, propaganda, and demonstrations to gain relevance in Ghana.



According to her, the minority in parliament and the NDC could have opted for dialogue or summoned the Bank of Ghana to answer questions for more clarification on the matter instead of the demonstration.



The Deputy National Women Organizer stated that the NDC over the years has dwelled on propaganda with the mindset that Ghanaians are still where they were 50 years back and unfortunately for them, things have changed. She therefore advised the party to channel the energies toward record-time achievements, convince campaign messaging that will convince Ghanaians to vote for them instead of their old-age propaganda.



During the radio interview, she urged the public to critically evaluate information presented by the NDC and not be swayed solely by sensational claims. She stressed the importance of discerning citizens who can differentiate between substantiated policies and what she described as the NDC's "empty rhetoric".



According to her the NDC is just desperate for power and is using crook means to sway well-meaning citizens into believing them. She said amidst the challenges and the economic crisis as a result of external forces, the NPP is still the best in the management of the affairs of the country as compared to the NDC.



While her remarks garnered attention and sparked discussions, they also drew criticism from NDC supporters who argue that the party's minority position to demonstrate is founded on legitimate concerns and public outcry.



As the political climate in Ghana heats up, the statements made by key figures like Hajia Safia Mohammed serve to fuel the ongoing debate surrounding the policies, promises, and accusations of both major political parties in the lead-up to the next elections.