Deputy Minority Whip Comfort Doye joins viral TikTok challenge at son's wedding

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a delightful moment during her son's wedding, Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghanash, embraced the joyous occasion by participating in a trending TikTok challenge, that has since gone viral.



The viral video captures the mother of the groom seizing the opportunity as guests in a long queue playfully announce their relation to both the groom and the groom's mother.



Some participants are heard amusingly claiming titles like "I am not the groom's mother; I am the aunty," and others.



The highlight of the video was when Comfort Doyoe, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, elegantly announced herself as the "mother of the groom" in her beautiful gown, eliciting cheers and applause from her family and friends.



The heartwarming and entertaining moment added a special touch to the wedding celebration, making it a memorable event for all who were there.



Watch the video below







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/EA