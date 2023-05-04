Deputy Minister of Sanitation meets the Danish Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Abdul Rashid Issah, contribution

The deputy Minister of Sanitation, water, and resources, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku on behalf of his Minister received the Danish ambassador to Ghana his excellency Tom Noering, the Executive Vice President of Grundfos Denmark Mr. Stephane Simonetta, and other officials in the conference hall of the ministry of sanitation.



The Minister noted in his Facebook post that Grundfos is a leading water technology company in Denmark but established an office in Ghana ten years ago and the Accra office also doubles as their West African office.



He recounted that, in April 2020, Grundfos and the ministry signed an MoU establishing cooperation relating to the implementation of solutions for sustainable water supply to the people of Ghana. The minister sighted.



He further stated the purpose of the meeting, "Today’s meeting was to review the progress of the MoU and to renew our commitment to fulfilling the content in the MoU".



According to Hon. Issahaku, "The ultimate goal of the cooperation is for us to establish a public-private partnership for water service improvements and energy efficiency projects and also reach one million people through 300 small water systems".



The Deputy Minister signed the renewal of the MoU on behalf of his boss and the Executive Vice President of Grundfos also signed on behalf of Grundfos Company Denmark.