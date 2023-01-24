Deputy Majority Chief Whip hooks more Tolon communities to national grid

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has hooked more communities in the Tolon Constituency of the Northern Region to the national grid.



The beneficiary communities include; Kaa, Gundu, Munya, Warivi, Kobilmahagu, Tindang, Apeliyili, Jagroyili, Botingli and Dalingbihi.



The MP, who is concerned about the education of children in these communities, revealed that it is part of measures to improve teaching and learning and therefore owes it a duty to ensure that these communities are lit at night.



The latest incident comes barely a fortnight after a similar one where five communities were connected fulfillment of a promise made to the communities when they appealed to him during one of his community engagements.



The beneficiary communities in the earlier exercise were Zantani, Gunsibong, Shaharu Kuraa and Naa Kuraa.



“I duly appreciate the support and courtesy extended to me and my people. I will also like to thank the Chiefs and People of the communities, party elders and supporters, engineers and contractors for their tireless efforts to make this a possibility,” he lauded.