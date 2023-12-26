Deputy CEO of Middle Belt Development Authority files to contest Kwadaso NPP parliamentary primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Parliamentary aspirant for the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP in the Kwadaso Constituency, Vincent Frimpong Manu has pledged to work with all stakeholders in the party for the betterment grassroot members if voted to lead the party as parliamentary candidate



The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority observed that, he was ready to serve his constituents and unite the party for a common goal.



Vincent Frimpong Manu said this after he filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the filing process on Monday December 25,2023, the ‘NPP stalwart he remains the best candidate to lead the party for landmark victory in the 2024 general polls.



He revealed that, the Kwadaso Constituency has been served with poor leadership by the incumbent Member of Parliament hence the need to change him.



He noted that, the incumbent MPs abysmal performance has rendered the party unattractive in the area and appealed to delegates to save NPP by voting out the underperforming MP



“Politics is about numbers, the grassroots are calling for me to represent them in parliament, that’s why I’m appealing to the delegates to listen to the grassroots and vote me as the next parliamentary candidate for the NPP “.



“I strongly believe that, my candidature will bring back residents love for the party and increase the party’s votes in the 8.



Vincent Frimpong previously served as the Ghana Country Director of World Cocoa Foundation, with oversight on programmes in Nigeria.



He was the Ghana Country Manager (cocoa) of Solidaridad, where he also coordinated cocoa projects in Nigeria, Cameroon and Cote D’Ivoire, among other enviable positions.



He currently works as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Middle Belt Development Authority.