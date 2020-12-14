Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

Deputy Attorney-General charges political parties to maintain peace

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice has called on political parties to maintain peace in the country.



The deputy minister who is a defeated MP for Tempane stated that the numerous demonstrations across the country are as a result of false hopes the political leaders have been giving their supporters.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Joseph Kpemka said: “Most of these things we see on the streets, the mayhem that is being caused, the burning of tyres and et cetera, somebody is giving somebody false hope. If you give a person false hope, that is the result.”



He added that in his constituency, when he lost, “Everything was so peaceful from the polling station to the collation centre. There was not one accusing finger at anything when I lost. I had no qualms with anybody, I walked away”.



Joseph Kpemka further stated: “The official body responsible for [the] declaration of election results is the Electoral Commission so any other person or body of persons who engages in such acts [is] engaged in a total illegality and must be made to face the full rigours of the law”.

