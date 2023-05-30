Depth of deaths: Insecurity killed 21 Nigerians each day of Buhari’s 8 years - Data story

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twenty-one Nigerians were killed each day as a result of insecurity over the eight-year period that Muhammadu Buhari served as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.



Despite being a former General and coming to power in 2015 with a key promise to curing Nigeria’s rising insecurity, Buhari leaves behind a mixed legacy in terms of insecurity-related deaths.



Buhari left office on May 29, with reported deaths rising from insecurity as tracked by the Nigeria Security Tracker, NST, showing that a total of 63,111 people lost their lives under Buhari’s 8 years in charge – he spent a total of 2,905 days as president.



It is the number of deaths divided by the days spent in office that comes up to the 21 deaths per day.



In this GhanaWeb data story, we unpack the most deadly years of Buhari's first and second terms and the complexities that come with Nigeria's security situation.



