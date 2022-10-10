Dennis Aboagye Miracles joins Dr. Bawumia on tour of Northern Regions

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has joined the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2nd leg of his working tour of the north.



The Vice President has been touring the northern part of the country inspecting and commissioning projects, and has also been briefing local government officials and party executives on Government programmes and achievements.



A number of senior Government officials and party stalwarts from various parts of the country have joined the Vice President for the tour, which started last week, and has resumed this week in the Savannah Region.



Dennis also joins a number of young government appointees who have been with Dr. Bawumia for his working tour of the north.



With senior members of the tour delegation speaking highly of Dr. Bawumia for his competence and hard work, and arguing that he should be the man to lead the NPP to the 2024 polls when the presence of young appointees such as Dennis Miracles can also be viewed as a subtle endorsement of the Vice President's Presidential bid.



Dennis Miracles has won lots of admirers lately, especially within the NPP, with his defence of both the Government and the NPP, through his effective presentations in the media.



Former MP for Suhum Frederick Opare Ansah, who used to be an ally of NPP flagbearership hopeful, Alan Kyeremateng, stunned many when he joined the Vice President for the first leg of his tour of the North last week.



The former MP and Chief Whip, is also present for the 2nd leg of the tour.