Demonstrations part of our legal processes for justice – NDC’s Yamoah Ponkoh justifies

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu Juaben, Yaw Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

Political disturbances and demonstrations carried out by some supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is part of the party’s legal process for justice, Former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu Juaben and a senior member of the NDC, Yaw Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has said.



Mr. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh acknowledged the fact that “going to court without protest is very laudable; however, the series of demonstrations is part of our legal processes for justice”.



“Demonstration is one of our processes, and that is exactly what we have started. The constitution allows us to go out and demonstrate if you are unhappy with something without the use of guns, machetes or the throwing of stones and that is what we are doing. There is nothing wrong with what our members are doing in the country,” Mr Yamoah Ponkoh said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.





Since the declaration of the 2020 general election by the Electoral Commission a few weeks ago, series of demonstrations have been staged across the country by some supporters of the National Democratic Congress.



There have been clashes between demonstrators and the Ghana Police Service.



So far, one person has reported to have been injured in Kumasi after NDC demonstrators clashed with the police division in the regional capital.



In the meantime, some political analysts have asked the NDC to go to court if they have any grievance regarding the results of the election. Some say the party should rather go to court and stop the unnecessary demonstrations and disturbance of public peace.



But, Mr Afrifa Yamoah Ponkor responding to these critics stated clearly that, the NDC still has a week more ahead to make an official suit against the Electoral Commission hence Ghanaians should expect that in the coming week.

