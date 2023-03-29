Demonstrate good attitude to be successful – McDan to Maritime University students

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel Mckorley has urged students of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to show positive attitude in order to be successful in their journey.



According to him, the journey to success or otherwise of it has its foundation firmly rooted in the attitude they exhibits.



Dr. Mckorley who gave the advice at the 20th and 8th Matriculation ceremony of August 2022 and January 2023 intakes in Accra over the weekend also urged the students to allow the university to transform and add value to their lives.



“During your years on this campus, one of your most important responsibilities is to shape yourself and make the best use of the freedom you have,” he said.



He recounted his university days, describing them as memorable because it was a journey in so many different developmental areas such as personal social, professional, sometimes romantic, intellectual, and academic.



“You will have to transform your thinking and your view of the world and become different than you were when you entered the RMU,” he said.



He said students needed to become well-rounded individuals with crucial 21st-century skills, such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.



“One thing I will like to leave with you is attitude and I can tell you that I have gone through that,” he stated.



He added, “70% of your prosperity is in your attitude, 25% is the skill you learn and 5% happens to be the knowledge you gather from here".



“As you’re on this university campuses, you should know that your attitude carries the majority party of you. Don’t involve yourself in things that you would be punished with.



“Don’t involve yourself in disrespecting your lecturers. Don’t involve yourself in indulging in ocultiam and all other practices



“You owe your own responsibility to yourself and one day you have to account for it. If you want to be very successful your attitude should be ahead of you".



“And you have to be careful with whatever you do. You don’t joke with your time, you don’t joke with what will make you a better person tomorrow.



“Not long ago I looked back at my own life and I was once a messenger but now I owe my own jet, I owe my own vessels".



Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University for his part, encouraged students to pursue non-sea going Vocational Programmes in the University.



According to him, these Programmes include ratings forming part of the navigational or engineering watch, welding and fabrication.



“So that you will not only seek for whitecollar jobs, which are almost non-existent,” he added.



The Vice-Chancellor said the RMU was committed to upholding, protecting and ensuring a peaceful stay for fresh students of the University.



He said management would improve the teaching and learning facilities within the limited financial resources of the University to create a congenial learning environment.



Dr. Brooks Jr. said the University in collaboration with the Cyber Security Authority to rollout in the coming weeks an internship course, coupled with a full Cyber Security Programme.



“We are now working on an M.Sc Programme in Cyber Security to commence in September, 2023 with the completion of the necessary documentation,” he added.



During the admission process for 2022/2023 academic year, 607 students enrolled to pursue postgraduate and undergraduate Programmes.



Out of that number, 86 enrolled as postgraduate students, while 521 are undergraduate students. Of the total, 506 are males and 101 are females.