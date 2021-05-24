Demolition of 46-year-old Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital MBU begins

Regional News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Government has begun the demolishing of the abandoned 46-year-old Maternity and Baby Unit (MBU) building project at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



It would be that on May 15, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf- Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cut sod for the commencement and completion of the 46-year-old Maternity and Baby Unit (MBU) building project.



After a test on the facility by the contractor after government awarded the contract, it emerged that the facility is weak to serve its purposes because it was abandoned for so many years with a number of structural defects



Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo who visited the facility reports on Pure Fm Morning Drive hosted by Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the demolishing of the abandoned 46-year-old Maternity and Baby Unit (MBU) building project at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had begun.



According to Osei Kwadwo, portion of the facility has been demolished while machines for demolishing have been parked likely to continue the demolishing.