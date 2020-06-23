General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Demolishing of High Commission building won’t affect relationship between Nigeria, Ghana – Antwi Danso

International Relations Expert, Dr. Vladmair Antwi Danso has downplayed the impact of the demolition of a building that belongs to the Nigerian High Commission to Ghana.



Some armed men last Friday night supervised the bulldozing of the building under construction which was to serve as an accommodation facility for the staff of the High Commission.



The Nigerian Government has summoned Ghana’s Charge de affairs over the demolition.



The government of Ghana has since apologized for development while the police, National Security and the Lands Commission are currently looking in the matter.



Some analysts claim the incident may strain the good relationship that exists between Ghana and Nigeria.



But in an interview with Starr News, Dr. Antwi Danso expressed a contrary view.



“As for our relationship with Nigerian nothing will happen. This is an infraction which we have apologized and we say we are not involved and so we are investigating. I will be surprised if it causes any row between the two countries, but it depends on how you’ll handle it. If it were government hand and we say go away it is our land, that will be against international law. That is when Nigeria will pick it up very seriously but now that government is saying we don’t have any hand we are investigating. Nigeria cannot be annoyed about this, this is a jaw-jaw thing, you sit down and talk and say okay let the person build it for us or whatever… the investigations will show.”









