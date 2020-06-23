General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Demolished Nigerian High Commission property not a state action – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister has described as unfortunate, how some individuals are beginning to blame the state for the demolition of a structure at the Nigerian High Commissioner's residence by some yet to be identified persons.



Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah asked such individuals to desist from jumping into conclusions instead of finding the root cause.



“There have been speculations by some key media persons, taking on government and asking why we did not apply diplomatic measures and so on. This is not a state action as we are beginning to put it on social media. Let’s all hasten slowly on this issue and not jump into conclusions,” he said.



He added, the government is currently launching an investigation into the matter although the country earlier apologized to Nigerian government.



“We are proceeding to undertake proper investigations because we have a responsibility to ensure such acts are addressed in a proper legal manner. Ghana has taken a step to apologize but as a state it is important that we conduct a proper investigation into the issue,” he established.



