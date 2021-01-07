General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: GNA

Democracy has won - CSOs

Ghana's parliament

Josephine Amoh, the Executive Director of the Concern Mothers Movement says the happenings in Ghana's legislature will only advance the development of the country.



"On what happened in parliament today, I think democracy has won. Now that there's proper separation of powers, the era when fraudulent bills like Agyapa passes through Parliament because the government had the numbers, is over. "



The Executive Director told the Ghana News Agency that consensus-building and cooperation must therefore be the order of the day for the rapid socio-economic development of the country.



She said proper democracy would be at work adding, "I am excited about what has happened. Can you imagine the leader of the house is in opposition, while the leader of government business is not majority leader, with speaker being the choice of the opposition? Exciting times are ahead".



In a related development, Mrs. Abundant Aggrey, the President for the Coalition of NGOs for Women and Children has congratulated Mr. Alban Bagbin for his election as speaker of Parliament.



She however, called for sanctions on the MP who snatched the ballot paper describing the act as embarrassing.



"It's so embarrassing to see leaders in parliament to conduct themselves in such unlawful manner."



She called for more women Ministers in the President’s next appointments.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.