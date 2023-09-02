Democracy becoming instrument for defrauding the people – Ex-SC Justice William Atuguba

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice William Atuguba, has blasted politicians underscoring that they are at the heart of the ills that the country continues to face.



He called for educated citizens to rise up and ensure that institutions are built to bring about development and to protect the rights and interest of the ordinary Ghanaian.



In an interview with TV3 on September 1, 2023, he lashed out at politicians who continued to profiteer off the ordinary Ghanaian: “Are they technocrats…But they would use politics to poison the system.



“The power belongs to the people, the educated people must help the people to take charge of the country which belongs to them ad benefit from it by putting in place, real and practical institutions that will bring them benefit in their daily lives.



He cautioned that democracy as it is being practiced in current times appears as a tool for people to profit off the back of others.



He charged politicians to “not be playing tricks with a system I will call democratic and it is an instrument for defrauding the people, impoverishing them and deepening the poison of partisan politics, further and further and further.



“Our lives now is just you situate yourself politically and get what you can get from it. That is becoming our drive of life in this country,” a visibly disturbed Atuguba added.





Retired Supreme Court judge Justice William Atuguba has gone hard on corruption in the country.



