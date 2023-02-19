Delhi Public School holds science exhibition fair

Regional News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Delhi Public School International (DPSI) has held it’s annual industrial application and science exhibition fair on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



The event held at the premises of the school saw dozens of student presentations on a wide range of topics at the exhibition.



As a top-ranking school in Ghana which is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), DPSI mandated the students to research, design and make a brief presentation of their projects to parents and other guests who visited the event.



The first point of call was the main exhibition which was a fascinating drone called JARVIS 2 which was created by some of the students. The students took the founder of the school, Mr Mukesh Thakwani and some dignitaries present through the creation of the drone, where they explained the functions of each of the parts of the drone and the main objective for such an innovation.



Afterwards, the chairman together with the dignitaries moved from table to table exploring the great works and innovations by the students.



In his address, Mr Mukesh Thakwani expressed his excitement on the fascinating innovations displayed by the students at the event and hailed the leadership of the school for a wonderful job done.



“This is a wonderful initiative from the teachers and the entire DPSI fraternity. They have done very wonderful but this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of their parents”, he said.



“I think the combination of the students and the parents really worked out excellently as we can see that over 600 exhibits have been done from pre-primary children and senior level students, and we have seen average type of project not only in science but mathematics, economics, English and others, and I think it’s a wonderful creativity job done by the teachers,a students along with the parents. A big thanks go to the DPSI fraternity”, Mr Thakwani added.



He believes the innovations by the students will go a long way to have a positive impact on society.



“This is a very positive impact on the children and society as a whole because as we see, they are coming with a different type of projects which re going to help the society and the environment. I think that is a best thing and in the last what we saw about the science project what we are seeing that our children are going to get into the space making the satellite, I think that will give them a big exposure in the scientific field so alot of things can be achieved to help the sector.”



The District Chief Executive for Ningo-Prampram, Al Latif Tetteh who was a guest for the event praised the management of the school for taking keen interest in government’s policy of promoting technical and vocational training.



“When you look at the government policy now it’s encouraging Tvet,that is the practical aspect and the engineering and science which means with this the school have taken the direct precaution towards the future of the implementation of government policy in which we are looking for”, he said.



He added; “Our district is trying to come out with an industrial fair and when it is established this students will have the opportunity to visit the industrial fair and encourage them to do more. Ningo Prampram is ready for industrialization where these students won’t be jobless after school..”