Delegates of political parties have become sophisticated and can no longer be bought – Analyst

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Michael Ebo Amoah, a sustainable development expert has asserted that political party delegates are becoming more sophisticated and conscious, making them unaffordable.



He said some delegates have become sophisticated to the point that they will take your money and other items and yet vote against you.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said it is therefore the responsibility of politicians, particularly MPs, to know when to bow out to save them embarrassment and financial loss.



"As a politician and an MP, you have to read the grounds to know if you are still popular or if you are no longer the favourite of the people.



As an MP who has been in parliament for three to four terms, why waste your resources by contesting again? But, as usual, they think they can still use their usual antics. Some of these sitting MPs have some antics they always deploy when going into an election.



These antics favour some people and do not favour others. If most of these NPP MPs had done their homework well, they would have known that they were not. longer the favourites of the people. For instance, Adwoa Safo shouldn’t have contested Maybe she had some resources she wanted to let go of. Because obviously, she became unpopular. Even without any research, it was obvious she was no longer popular", he said.