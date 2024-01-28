Delegates in Dome Kwabenya allege receiving fridges and cash from aspirants

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some delegates in the Dome Kwabenya constituency in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have confirmed to Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the aspiring candidates have all shared money with the delegates.



According to them, the candidate and incumbent MP, lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, allegedly gave the delegates Ghc5,000 and a cloth.



Her main contender, Mike Ocquaye Junior, is also alleged to have given the delegates GHC5,000, a tabletop fridge, and a cloth.



Meanwhile, the third candidate, Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma, is also alleged to have given delegates GHC 1,000.



Reporting from the area, Andrews Kwabena Gyasi, aka Fantastic K. Gee, said the money was not shared at the polling station but was shared at some locations where the delegates have been camped.



Over 1700 delegates are voting in the ongoing primaries in the constituency.











