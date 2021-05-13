Defense Minister condemns Kyekyewere chief for pro-galamsey actions

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

The Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, has condemned a local chief in Kyekyewere in the Central Region for allegedly instigating attacks on military personnel deployed to fight illegal mining.



Dominic Nitiwul is worried that some chiefs and locals in communities where illegal mining is high are resisting efforts by the deployed personnel.



He says that the development is worrying as these persons are oblivious of the health impact of illegal mining as their sources of water are being polluted.



Stressing on the alleged action of the Kyekyewere chief, the Minister said he was disappointed that such a person in society will mobilize young people to attack security officers who had taken shelter in a school after the day’s work.



According to Dominic Nitiwul, the chief was angered by the burning of his excavators that were being used for illegal mining.



“Most of the locals do not know or appreciate the dangers associated with the irresponsible mining. Particularly, a community called Kyekewere where a local chief tried to mobilize the youth against the military. You have 400 soldiers and they are helping you to clean your river body. They did not go to seize your house to sleep in. They are trying to sleep in a secondary school. And you the chief insist that they have no right to sleep in that structure, but they should leave your town. The nation has sent these troops to go and do this exercise and you think that the soldiers have no right to sleep in a classroom in your town because you claim two of your excavators were burnt on the river body.”









Mr. Nitiwul is calling for support from the public to ensure that the government wins the fight against illegal mining.



He says that the success of the fight will ensure that country’s hydrological systems are protected.



He warns that the country will suffer in the coming years if illegal mining activities continue to persist.



“It is in your interest to clean up these rivers, for you to at least have good water, how can you explain to kids you are giving birth to today that this is the water you have for them to drink?”