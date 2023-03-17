Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH₵70,000 to slain soldier Imoro Sherif's mother

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and the Interior, led by its Chairperson Ken Ohene Agyapong and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul have visted the family of the slain soldier, Imoro Sherif at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



Members of the Select Committee including some staff of the Ministry of Defence accompanied the team.



According to Dominic Nitiwul this was the second time as Minister he has unfortunately been made to experience and bear such pain of losing a soldier after a mob action at Denkyira Obuasi claimed the life of Major Adam Mahama in May 2017.



Ken Ohene Agyapong has promised to cater for the Education of Imoro Sherif's junior brother from Primary School to the University level.



The Select Committee donated an undisclosed amount of money while the Defence Ministry also gave Imoro Sherif's Mother GH₵ 50,000 to help her in her trade.



Chairperson of the Select Committee on Defence and the Interior, Ken Ohene Agyapong also topped up with GH₵ 20,000.



Background



Trooper Imoro Sherif, the soldier who was killed in Ashaiman in Accra on Saturday, March 4 was laid to rest on March 9.



The soldier, according to sources, was returning from Taifa and heading toward his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.



The 21-year-old Imoro Sherif was a young soldier who was found dead in a pool of blood near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman.



Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.



His remains were transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp military cemetery where the final funeral rites were performed.



