Dedicated leaders believe that the youth can excel if given the chance - Nana Akosua Frimpomaa

A flagbearer aspirant of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, has stressed the importance of the youth in building and developing Ghana.



She said that it takes a dedicated person to know that putting youth at the center of the political spectrum is necessary.



She added that this is because the youth of Ghana possess the strength and fortitude to keep striving to be better and make the country work.



Speaking with Etsey Atisu on Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, who is also the National Chairperson of the CPP, said the greatest asset of Ghana is its youth.



“If you really are dedicated and you want to do something for your nation, the only thing you can do is help young people believe in themselves, believe that they can, and then give them the platform for them to excel, because the strength is already within us and Ghanaian youth are the best.



“We are a blessed nation not because of the minerals we own, not because of all the technology we’ve left, no, but because of the Ghanaian youth. And even today, as I speak, we still have the same spirit. I’m not saying this because I am Ghanaian but maybe it’s because of where we are positioned in the whole Greenwich Meridian, maybe the energy,” she explained.



