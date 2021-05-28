Decomposing body of Nigerian found at Budumburan

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A decomposing body of a Nigerian resident in Ghana has been found at Budumburan in the Central Region.



The body was found in a wooden structure in which the deceased was residing.



A resident in the area, Uncle Abeiku, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that he had gone to rest in the area but saw flies coming in his direction.



According to him, he thought an animal had died in the area, but there was an awful smell emanating from the wooden structure.



To satisfy his curiosity, he drew the attention of others, who later called the Assemblyman of the area.



The door to the wooden structure was forced open only for them to see the decomposing body of the Nigerian.



He further disclosed that a note was seen in the room with the inscription "things are hard for me. I want to go back to my country. There is no help.”



The Police he said were informed and the body has since been deposited at the morgue.